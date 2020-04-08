Pelosi, Schumer lay out demands for ‘interim’ virus aid package
Democrats seek billions more for hospitals, states and food stamp benefits.
Democratic leaders on Wednesday morning called for a new COVID-19 relief measure that could pass Congress as early as this week to include aid to states, hospitals and low-income nutrition funds on top of some $251 billion in small-business loan funds the White House has requested.
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a joint statement saying their list of items includes $100 billion more for hospitals and health care providers, $150 billion in assistance for states and localities, and a 15 percent increase in the maximum food stamp benefit, which is currently about $646 per month for a family of four.
“The heartbreaking acceleration of the coronavirus crisis demands bold, urgent and ongoing action from Congress to protect Americans’ lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement. “The American people need to know that their government is there for them in their time of great need.”
The Democrats' request for additional aid, on top of the cash infusion for the Small Business Administration's oversubscribed loan fund, which both sides say they support, could slow down quick action sought for the small-business funding package.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Tuesday he wanted to pass the not-yet-introduced bill during a pro forma session on Thursday. House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., said Tuesday that his chamber could act as soon as Friday if they are able to get unanimous consent or clear the measure by voice vote.
But he and Pelosi said they also wanted changes to the SBA program, including more money allocated for women- and minority-owned businesses and those having trouble accessing loans from larger, traditional financial institutions.
Congress so far has approved about $2.5 trillion through three spending bills to help the health care system absorb the wave of patients impacted by the coronavirus and stem the economic fallout that followed businesses closing their doors to help reduce the disease's spread.
The last package Congress cleared included $349 billion for the small-business loan program, which allows businesses to skip paying back the funds if they meet certain requirements like using the money to keep employees on while they are shutdown. On Tuesday, the White House requested lawmakers approve an additional $251 billion for that program as soon as possible.
In the letter requesting the additional aid, acting White House budget director Russell Vought said the Small Business Administration has recorded 220,000 loans for $66 billion since it opened on Friday.