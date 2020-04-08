Pelosi, Schumer lay out demands for ‘interim’ virus aid package

Democratic leaders on Wednesday morning called for a new COVID-19 relief measure that could pass Congress as early as this week to include aid to states, hospitals and low-income nutrition funds on top of some $251 billion in small-business loan funds the White House has requested.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., issued a joint statement saying their list of items includes $100 billion more for hospitals and health care providers, $150 billion in assistance for states and localities, and a 15 percent increase in the maximum food stamp benefit, which is currently about $646 per month for a family of four.

“The heartbreaking acceleration of the coronavirus crisis demands bold, urgent and ongoing action from Congress to protect Americans’ lives and livelihoods,” Pelosi and Schumer said in the statement. “The American people need to know that their government is there for them in their time of great need.”

The Democrats' request for additional aid, on top of the cash infusion for the Small Business Administration's oversubscribed loan fund, which both sides say they support, could slow down quick action sought for the small-business funding package.