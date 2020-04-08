Oil-state lawmakers hope for resolution at OPEC

Lawmakers who have been pushing the Trump administration to exert more pressure on Russia and Saudi Arabia to end their oil price impasse, will be watching OPEC’s Thursday meeting with greater-than-usual interest as they determine next steps to shore up a troubled sector.

The virtual meeting, which was postponed from Monday, would be an opportunity for those countries and Russia to agree on production limits to stabilize markets, although an outcome is unpredictable.

Oil-state lawmakers have been worried about the impact of disruptions on their constituents — oversupply has pushed OPEC oil down to $23 and West Texas Intermediate crude oil to $26.97 as of Wednesday afternoon, well below the breakeven point for producers.

Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski is “closely monitoring” the discussions about oil markets and urging a diplomatic solution, according to Grace Jang, a spokeswoman for the Alaska Republican.

