Pressed to fix oil markets, Trump makes no public promises

America’s position as a global oil and gas powerhouse is under threat as cheap oil floods the market, placing gaping chunks of the economy and myriad jobs at risk, Republican members of Congress told President Donald Trump in a White House meeting Friday.

At the meeting, also attended by oil industry executives, the lawmakers laid out a list of challenges and policy fixes, prodding Trump to take a hard line against foreign oil powers, but received no specific promises from the president, according to the transcript.

The oil industry executives fell largely silent except for stating their backgrounds and thanking Trump.

Since early days of his administration, Trump has praised domestic oil and gas companies and touted the U.S. as the No. 1 energy producer globally. Cabinet members, like former Energy Secretary Rick Perry, talked up so-called “freedom gas” — domestic natural gas sold abroad — as a way to reach “energy dominance,” a maxim of the White House.

Crumbling oil prices, now below $30 a barrel, change everything, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told Trump, fellow Republicans, Cabinet officials and heads of major U.S. oil companies during a freewheeling meeting.