Children’s advocates want more COVID-19 protections

Consumer advocates say Congress has not done enough yet to protect children from getting COVID-19, facing delays in other care or suffering from the pandemic’s societal impacts, despite three new laws to respond to the disease.

Children are far less likely to contract a serious case of the disease, but advocates argue more can be done to alleviate its many effects, from illnesses in their families to the economic fallout.

“The myth that kids are not really impacted by COVID-19 really contributed to some enormous gaps and failings in the first three packages,” said Bruce Lesley, president of the children’s advocacy organization First Focus. “Kids are being impacted in every facet of their lives.”