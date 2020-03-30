U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed Monday that it would deport unaccompanied immigrant children apprehended at the border as a step to avoid further spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The practice would be a major departure from current policy, but Trump administration officials said it reflected the full implementation of travel restrictions announced March 20 for the U.S. northern and southern borders. The administration also announced a new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention order on the same day that allows border officers to bar from entry any migrant without proper documents, including asylum seekers.

CBP clarified Monday that the travel restrictions also pertain to children who come to the border alone.