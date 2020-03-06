US sends 160 troops to border over ‘Remain in Mexico’ ruling

CBP informed congressional staffers of the troop deployment Thursday in an email that was obtained by CQ Roll Call. The agency said it had placed the Crisis Response Force on standby on Feb. 28 “in the event of mass forced entry” and activated the personnel on Wednesday.

“These actions along with the growing concern of the spread of the coronavirus prompted CBP to officially request the activation of CRF personnel to the Paso Del Norte and San Ysidro Ports of Entry,” the agency wrote in its email. “The employment of the CRF is just one element of CBP’s larger, comprehensive border security effort which ensures the safety and security of all."

The Trump administration last sent troops to the border in the summer of 2019. In December, the Pentagon’s Inspector General announced an investigation into the legality of the deployment.

Immigration advocates expressed consternation over the newest development, given that any requests to gain entry by migrants and their lawyers were made because a court had declared their placement in MPP as unlawful. Some experts also questioned whether CBP personnel at ports of entry could process a large volume of immigrants.

“They should have in place a contingency plan for orderly re-admittance to the U.S. in the event MPP is shut down, but apparently instead they want to ‘meter’ them on the way back in,” Theresa Brown, director of immigration and cross-border policy at the Bipartisan Policy Center, wrote on Twitter. “Unfortunately, the type of contingency planning necessary is not usual for this administration.”