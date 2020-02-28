Federal appeals court blocks Trump’s ‘Remain in Mexico’ program

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated an injunction against the Trump administration’s “Remain in Mexico” program, which has forced almost 60,000 migrants to wait in Mexico as their cases slowly wind through the U.S. immigration court system.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals wrote in its ruling that the program officially known as Migrant Protection Protocols was “invalid in its entirety” because of its inconsistency with U.S. statutory law and “should be enjoined in its entirety.” The court also ruled the government was violating international legal obligations by sending migrants back to harm.

MPP was first piloted in California in January 2019 at the San Ysidro port of entry at the San Diego-Tijuana border. In April, a district judge issued a preliminary injunction against the policy while its legality was hashed out in court — but the Ninth Circuit lifted that injunction a month later. The administration then started placing more people in the program and expanded it following talks with Mexico in June.

It is unclear how the Trump administration will honor the latest injunction and handle the large numbers of migrants it has sent back to Mexico to wait out their cases.

MPP was originally restricted to Central Americans coming to the border seeking asylum, but has recently come to include Brazilian nationals as well. On Thursday, acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Mark Morgan called the program “extremely effective” during his testimony before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security. He said "the greatest positive effect" within the past eight months has been more than a 70 percent reduction in the flow of migrants at the southern border.