Senate Democrats push pandemic hazard pay for front-line workers

Senate Democrats on Tuesday proposed providing hazard pay to essential workers, including nurses and grocery store clerks, of $13 per hour in additional wages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer said the proposal would be one of their “very highest priorities” for the next round of relief legislation that Congress is expected to consider to respond to the economic and health effects of the pandemic.

“They deserve it. They’re risking their lives. They’re going through unusual changes in their lives,” Schumer said on a press call. “That’s why we believe that this is a heroes fund and that they deserve it.”

The proposal would provide up to a total of $25,000 to each front-line worker — such as doctors and other health care workers, janitors, truck drivers, grocery store clerks and transit workers — from the beginning of the public health emergency through the end of this year. The bonus pay for workers earning more than $200,000 per year, however, would be capped at $5,000 instead of $25,000. Democrats say they are still seeking input on which employees would be eligible for the premium pay.