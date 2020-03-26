Investors managing $4.7 trillion urge firms to resist layoffs amid pandemic

Investors managing more than $4.7 trillion are urging public companies to retain workers whenever possible and protect them through policies including paid sick leave for the companies' own business benefit over the long-term and to protect society amid the coronavirus pandemic.

New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer is among 195 investors that signed the open message to companies on Thursday after a week in which a record number of Americans filed for unemployment benefits. Almost 3.3 million people sought benefits last week, the Labor Department said earlier Thursday.

[Stimulus aims to lend to small business on good-faith pledge]

It also follows the Senate passage of a $2 trillion stimulus package to address economic fallout related to COVID-19, which cleared the chamber unanimously after days of stalls and negotiations.

"Workers must be protected during the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath," Stringer said in a statement. "As shareholders, we expect companies to protect the health, safety, and economic stability of their workers. The long-term success of companies depends on the long-term success of employees, and this call to action is not just the right thing to do, but the smart thing to do."