ICE considers releasing 600 detainees vulnerable to coronavirus

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has identified 600 people as vulnerable to COVID-19 and is considering their release "on a case-by-case basis," an agency spokesperson told CQ Roll Call on Tuesday.

The agency has already released at least 160 people who may be at risk.

"Due to the unprecedented nature of COVID-19, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is reviewing cases of individuals in detention who may be vulnerable to the virus," an agency spokesperson wrote via email. "Utilizing CDC guidance along with the advice of medical professionals, ICE may place individuals in a number of alternatives to detention options."

As of March 28, ICE had detained 35,671 people. Of those, 5,991 had already cleared the initial steps of the asylum process.

According to ICE's latest public tally, 19 detainees, seven detention facility staffers and 48 employees have tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus.