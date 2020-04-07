“Definitely we believe that substantial, additional items need to be included in broader legislation,” he said. Democrats want to include additional funding for states and hospitals, further expansion of unemployment benefits and more direct payments to individuals and families.

“We may not have unanimous consent,” Hoyer added. “We may have broad agreement but not unanimous consent for additional items. If that’s the case, then the only way you could pass them is either by voice vote, as we did on March 27, or by an actual vote where we would need a quorum of members to take action to pass legislation.”

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie objected to the House holding a voice vote on the $2.3 trillion bill and asked for a recorded vote. Hoyer and other House leaders, anticipating his objection, brought enough members back to Washington to establish a quorum so that the voice vote could go through; without one, Massie’s objection would have triggered a recorded vote.

Hoyer acknowledged that even if a broad bipartisan agreement can be reached on CARES 2, the House would still likely need to prepare to establish a quorum in case Massie or someone else objects to a voice vote.

“We’ll have to consider how and when we can pass subsequent legislation, but there is no doubt we’re working very hard on constructing additional pieces of legislation which deal with things that were not done in the CARES Act but which we think need to be done to protect workers, to provide greater benefits, to make sure that the most vulnerable are taken care of and to make sure that the health system has the resources it needs to protect the health of our people,” he said.