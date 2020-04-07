Another $250 billion in small-business funds eyed; Democrats want changes

Less than two weeks after passing a $2.3 trillion package of economic aid in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration and congressional leaders say one of those programs needs hundreds of billions of dollars more.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the new small-business lending program in the law, which started out with $349 billion and just began accepting applications on April 3, is now vastly oversubscribed. He tweeted Tuesday that the new program needs another $250 billion and that he's spoken with congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a statement the Senate is ready to act as soon as Thursday to provide more funds for the so-called Paycheck Protection Program, either by unanimous consent or voice vote as senators aren't ready to return to Washington.

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told CQ Roll Call in an interview the House could act as soon as Friday to clear the measure for President Donald Trump's signature if there's a bipartisan agreement that would allow it to pass by unanimous consent.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., concurred in a CNN interview Tuesday that the Small Business Administration needs more money "right away." But she also suggested that legislative tweaks to the program would be necessary before the House acts.