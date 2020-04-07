Federal agencies poised to compete over mask supply

The billions of spending on personal protective equipment that Congress provided in late March could supercharge the already-intense competition for an inadequate supply of lifesaving masks, gowns, gloves, and face shields.

The law directs $16 billion to the Strategic National Stockpile, which contains supplies the Federal Emergency Management Agency has begun distributing through its state and regional offices. Hospitals are set to receive at least another $100 billion and states will receive $46 billion in emergency response funds through the legislation, which could in part be used for personal protective equipment such as masks and face shields.

The law also directs billions to law enforcement — which will likely be competing for the same equipment. The legislation offers $850 million to state and local law enforcement through Department of Justice grants; $100 million to the Federal Bureau of Prisons; $20 million to the Federal Bureau of Investigation; $15 million for the Drug Enforcement Administration; $15 million for U.S. marshals; and $100 million for firefighters.

The offices of senators who oversee federal appropriations say the funds are in part meant for personal protective equipment, or PPE, though some will go toward salaries and other needs.