OIG: Hospitals struggle with supply shortages, testing delays

Hospitals faced significant challenges in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in efficiently testing patients for the virus and caring for them while keeping their staffs safe, according to a new report based on interviews with administrators from 323 hospitals across the United States.

The report released Monday by the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General found that hospitals did not have enough testing supplies and struggled with uncertain wait times to receive test results for possible COVID-19 patients.

“One hospital that was holding presumptive positive patients in intensive care unit beds reported that testing with a quick turnaround would free up bed availability and increase patient and staff safety,” the report reads. “An administrator at another hospital noted that the sooner the hospital knows whether patients are negative, the faster it can move them to a lower level of care that consumes fewer resources.”

“As one administrator put it, ‘sitting with 60 patients with presumed positives in our hospital isn't healthy for anybody,’” it added.

While testing in the U.S. has improved in recent weeks, the country was slow to make testing widely available across the country. People have also reported having to wait several days to get their results, as labs tried to work through a backlog of tests.