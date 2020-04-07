EPA urged to heed warning in study of pollution and COVID-19

A study showing a link between long-term exposure to pollution and higher COVID-19 deaths is shining a spotlight on the EPA’s role, as public health officials call for the agency to strengthen, not weaken clean air standards.

The report from Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, which examined about 3,000 counties in the U.S., found even small increases in particulate matter in the atmosphere can dramatically increase COVID-19 cases.

The Harvard researchers said the study results underscore “the importance of continuing to enforce existing air pollution regulations to protect human health both during and after” the pandemic.

Following the release of the study, the American Lung Association raised red flags over the EPA's planned review of air pollution standards.

“The nation has known for some time that long-term exposure to particle pollution can worsen symptoms of lung disease, increase susceptibility to lung infection, trigger heart attack and stroke, and can even cause lung cancer and premature death,” American Lung Association President and CEO Harold Wimmer said Tuesday.