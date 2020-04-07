Crowding in DC’s national parks during pandemic raises concerns

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton wants the National Park Service to close some of its attractions on the National Mall in Washington after reports of weekend crowds raised alarm bells amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Norton, the District of Columbia’s nonvoting representative to Congress, has asked acting park service director David Vela to close the Jefferson and Lincoln memorial chambers to protect the general public and park service employees.

“I have received reports that the chambers have been crowded, particularly on weekends, making social distancing difficult if not impossible. Closure would protect the public and NPS employees, including U.S. Park Police officers,” she wrote in a letter to Vela.

Norton also said she’d like to see more guidance from the park service and the District on what people can do, not just what they can’t do.

“We’ve got a one-sided message going out: stay indoors,” Norton said Tuesday in an interview with CQ Roll Call. “And that message is resulting in people ignoring it and crowding in other places.”