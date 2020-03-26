‘It’s unprecedented’ — Holmes Norton on coronavirus funding snub

D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton has an issue with the coronavirus stimulus bill.

Because the District is grouped in with federal territories rather than states in the bill’s funding calculations, it gets millions of dollars less than some states, including Wyoming and Vermont, which have fewer residents.

“Hear me, I'm gonna get it fixed in the next bill, and mind you, there is going to be a next coronavirus bill,” Holmes Norton told CQ Roll Call.

The Senate passed the bill late Wednesday on a 96-0 vote. The House is expected to vote on the bill Friday morning.

Jacob Fischler contributed to this report.