States have differing speeds on jobless pay boost

Some states are moving forward immediately to pay additional unemployment benefits under the latest economic rescue bill, but others are still seeking clarity about Labor Department requirements.

The department released more guidance on Sunday, but several states are implementing updates to computer systems to reflect the new guidance, especially on new types of benefits. Congress not only added a $600 per week unemployment benefit through July, but also expanded the types of workers who are eligible.

A spokesperson for the New York Department of Labor said workers already receiving unemployment benefits will get the extra $600 as early as this week, but those filing for new benefits likely will have to wait two to three weeks.

The new Labor Department guidance drew fire on Monday from Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., ranking member of the Senate Finance Committee, who said the policy "forces workers to wade through significant red tape to prove their eligibility."

“While I appreciate that Labor Department staff are working around the clock to implement the program, it’s critical that workers who are unemployed through no fault of their own don’t fall through the cracks," Wyden said. "Congress intended for these workers to be covered. I am following up with Secretary [Eugene] Scalia to discuss these issues as soon as possible.”