Climate’s on back burner, but advocates see COVID-19 parallels

The coronavirus pandemic has for now knocked the climate change debate onto a back burner. But advocates are drawing parallels between the health crisis and the problems associated with climate change: wrongheaded public policy, vulnerable populations, inadequate health care system and rejection of science.

They’re warning that COVID-19 provides a grim glimpse into the consequences of waiting to mitigate and prepare for a climate change crisis.

“This is a challenge that came up on us, but we do have the ongoing challenge with climate change,” said Heather Reams, executive director of Citizens for Responsible Energy Solutions, a conservative group that advocates for market-based clean energy and climate solutions. “You think you’re prepared, and you put your preparation to the test and you realize you’re ill-prepared.”

While they acknowledge immediate help should go to the sick, health care workers and people losing jobs, climate advocates want lawmakers and policymakers to learn from this crisis and plan ahead for the troubles that climate change is expected to unleash.