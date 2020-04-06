Chefs, restaurants set menu for next economic rescue bill

The $2.3 trillion economic rescue package enacted by Congress provides an inadequate lifeline for independent restaurants, ranging from celebrity chef-driven culinary destinations to lesser-known family-run eating establishments, leaders of a new food industry coalition said Monday.

Restaurateurs Tom Colicchio of New York, Kwame Onwuachi of Washington, D.C., and Naomi Pomeroy of Portland, Oregon, said the package’s forgivable loans for small businesses end too soon and won’t help them reopen for business once COVID-19 restrictions on sit-down dining are lifted.

“This is our generation’s World War II. We need to get our arms around it and work together,” Colicchio said.

In a conference call, the three award-winning chefs said that before COVID-19 struck, the independent restaurant industry employed 11 million people in the U.S. and supported thousands of suppliers such as wine and food vendors.