Hawk ’n’ Dove shuts down operations amid backlash

“Right now we’re in damage control,” Tom Johnson told Heard on the Hill over the phone Monday.

Johnson is managing partner at Hill Restaurant Group, which owns Hawk ’n’ Dove and other restaurants in Southeast D.C., including Ophelia’s Fish House, Lola’s and Finn’s.

The company initially refused to “bow down” to what they called “pressure from the Mayor’s Office or any group for that matter who covertly is attempting to shut us down” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They’ve since changed course, shuttering their restaurants for now and walking back their comments after facing backlash, including death threats, according to Johnson.

“It was communicated poorly,” Johnson said of his initial defiance, which came in a weekend post to District Industry, a private Facebook group for hospitality workers. “We might’ve hurt our brand with that statement.”