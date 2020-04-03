Schumer, Wyden push for faster unemployment checks, new Obamacare enrollment window

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer of New York and Finance ranking member Ron Wyden are pushing the Trump administration to make sure unemployment insurance checks get out within two weeks.

The Democrats suggested they may seek to use legislation to force a special enrollment period for the health insurance exchanges established under the 2010 health care law if the Trump administration does not act, in continuing the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's something that we feel is very, very important. People need health care. There are lots of people who don't have health care, many of whom would qualify for the ACA, and we should open it," Schumer said Friday.

The New York Democrat, joined by Wyden, D-Ore., held a conference call with reporters to discuss the massive increases in jobless claims.