Coronavirus creates funding time bomb for public schools

For now, many school districts have their hands full closing buildings, moving classes online and figuring out how to provide meals and lesson plans remotely. Many districts haven’t seen an immediate economic impact since budgets tend to be locked in through June. As a recession sets in and state revenues decline, however, school officials worry they could see steep cuts in the years to come.

Federal dollars make up a small but crucial portion of most district budgets. Now, school districts may have nowhere else to turn as state budgets shrink. The recent stimulus package will help, but some experts say public schools will need more federal help in the months ahead.

The looming financial woes for public schools may affect the 2020 election season as well. A bad economy is never good for incumbents, and the current crisis could mean deep cuts to education and other basic public services in battleground states. Nevada, Texas and Florida are just three examples of key states where school districts rely heavily on vulnerable sales tax revenue.

At the end of day, many school officials say that they don’t know what to expect. Decisions about hiring, capital improvements and more that seemed clear a few weeks ago are now in limbo.

“We feel pretty good come June. The question is what happens come July and moving forward,” said Marvin Dereef, chief financial officer for the Fulton County, Georgia, school district. “Our biggest enemy when it comes to making budgets is uncertainty.”