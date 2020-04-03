Government plans to pay hospitals for COVID-19 care for uninsured

The Trump administration said Friday evening that officials plan to reimburse hospitals and health care providers for uncompensated care given to COVID-19 patients who do not have health insurance.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said at a White House press briefing that hospitals and health care providers would be reimbursed at Medicare rates for the treatment of uninsured patients. Providers would be banned from balance billing patients or sending them a surprise medical bill to make up the difference in costs not covered by the government.

The announcement comes after about 10 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits over two weeks in late March. Many workers who lost their jobs also would have lost employer-sponsored health insurance coverage during the pandemic. The Trump administration declined to open a special enrollment period for people to sign up for insurance on the federal exchange set up by the 2010 health care law.

People who lose their employer-sponsored health insurance already qualify under existing rules for a special enrollment period, which Azar noted from the briefing room podium, but other people who did not lose their coverage but had been uninsured or are underinsured would not be able to purchase a plan on HealthCare.gov.