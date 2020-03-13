States reopen insurance enrollment as coronavirus spreads

At least three states are reopening their health insurance exchanges amid the coronavirus outbreak in an effort to boost coverage and expand treatment for the uninsured.

Maryland, Massachusetts and Washington state all announced special enrollment periods for uninsured individuals this week as the outbreak worsens and governors declare emergencies. The World Health Organization officially labeled the virus a pandemic on Wednesday, and President Donald Trump declared a nationwide emergency Friday.

Twelve states and the District of Columbia operate their own health insurance exchanges, which give local leaders the authority to reopen enrollment on their own in the face of an emergency like the coronavirus.

Maryland’s enrollment window will run from March 16 through April 15. Massachusetts’ sign-up period will run for 45 days from March 11 through April 25. Washington’s will run from March 10 through April 8.