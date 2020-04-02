Medicaid enrollment will likely increase because of COVID-19, experts say

The high numbers of Americans facing tough financial situations — which will likely create a surge of people enrolling in Medicaid due to high unemployment — is leading some experts and advocates to say funding that Congress gave the states last week may not be enough.

The United States is seeing record forecasts for unemployment benefit applications. Last week, the Department of Labor reported that 3.3 million people filed unemployment claims in the week ending March 28.

“This is going to be a very important safety net for a lot of people losing their jobs. Medicaid eligibility is determined by monthly income, which means that even if you had some significant income for the first few months of the year, if your income goes way down, you are very likely going to be eligible for Medicaid,” said Linda Blumberg, an institute fellow in the Health Policy Center at the left-leaning Urban Institute.

During times of financial difficulty, enrollment typically spikes in Medicaid, the nation’s health insurance program primarily serving the poor.