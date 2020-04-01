At the state level, no shortage of COVID-19 policies or spats

States’ responses to the COVID-19 pandemic have created a patchwork of policies and, in some states, opportunities for intrastate political skirmishes.

The dust-ups have occurred mostly in states where governors have let counties take the lead in imposing social distancing rules.

In Florida, 10 House Democrats wrote a letter March 25 urging Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis to take statewide action in response to the coronavirus, calling for a shelter-in-place order for the entire state and limiting all travel beyond essential services, including grocery stores, health care providers and critical workers getting to and from the workplace.

Decisions about which businesses and public places in Florida can remain open have been left to local and county officials. Many public beaches remained open and were heavily used by tourists, especially young people during annual spring break festivities in mid-March.

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., warned of the severity of the pandemic in Florida, which he noted has the nation’s highest concentration of older residents.