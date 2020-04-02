Four Capitol Police officers test positive for novel coronavirus

Four Capitol Police officers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to people familiar with the department’s statistics.

Chief Steven A. Sund said in an email sent out Wednesday night that the Office of the Attending Physician is aware of the four cases and that the department has taken “appropriate action” to identify any employees who may need to be quarantined.

“The Department has notified the Office of Attending Physician (OAP) and has taken the appropriate action to identify any individuals who may require additional monitoring for periods of quarantine. The Department will also work with the Architect of the Capitol to identify and treat offices and locations that could have surface contaminants. It is the Department’s intention to notify its employees of the confirmed case and assure them that proper precautionary measures are being taken,” Sund wrote.

Beginning Friday, there will be limited food delivery for those working, Sund announced. Further, he said officers who are worried about transmitting the coronavirus to high-risk people they live with will be offered hotel accommodations by the Capitol Police.