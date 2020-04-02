A top FDA official Thursday sought to assure a U.S. public still wondering if COVID-19 can be transmitted by food and feeling unsettled by grocery shelves empty of their favorite foods.

Frank Yiannas, Food and Drug Administration deputy commissioner of food policy and response, acknowledged during a press call that the United States has entered a “new frontier” with the novel coronavirus pandemic. For example, he said the agency is adding monitoring of the domestic and imported food supply chain to its responsibilities in keeping with the Trump administration’s tracking of supply chains in general as the effects of COVID-19 spread across the country.

[Coronavirus creates funding time bomb for public schools]

“Let me assure you that the FDA is committed to protecting the health of the American people and facing any challenges that might arise during this crisis. This includes ensuring that the food supply chain remains safe during the crisis and that the food supply chain from farm to table is not disrupted,” Yiannas said.

The agency posted a 30-second public service announcement with a similar message Thursday on its YouTube account.