Citing virus, nuclear agency pulls back inspectors

As dozens of nuclear power plants prepare for intricate refueling operations this spring, they’ll be without the usual complement of on-site inspectors from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, which has told its monitors to work from home because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency and the primary industry group say the change in oversight does not pose a threat to the public.

“Nuclear power plants also have plans to maintain appropriate staffing under adverse conditions,” the agency said. “The NRC will require plants to shut down if they cannot appropriately staff their facilities.”

Still, the decision has raised alarm from the Union of Concerned Scientists.