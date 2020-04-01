As oil industry tanks fill, lawmakers press to end glut

The oil industry says it is running out of space to store its product as sheltering-in-place Americans drive less and a production dispute between Russia and Saudi Arabia floods the market, according to oil-state lawmakers.

Those lawmakers say they foresee impacts on local economies and jobs, and are scrambling to find ways to help the industry.

[Advocates see flaws as EPA eases compliance rules in crisis]

There’s an excess of 15 million barrels a day of crude oil right now, according to Richard Joswick, managing director of oil analytics at S&P Global Platts.

The problem isn’t just among crude oil producers. Refineries that produce petroleum products like gasoline and diesel are also running out of storage for the excess products they had anticipated selling, as travel advisories keep people away from the gas pump.