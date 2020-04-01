After delay, Florida Gov. DeSantis issues stay-at-home order

After resisting pressure to take statewide action, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a stay-at-home order for the state Wednesday, joining a growing list of governors ordering residents to stay out of public except for essential needs.

The order allows workers in designated essential industries to continue working and encourages others to work from home. Religious services are exempted, as are activities like helping others, caring for pets and recreation. It bans public gatherings of more than 10 people. The order goes into effect Friday and remains for the rest of the month.

[Navy removing more sailors from stricken aircraft carrier]

The list of services deemed essential in the order was based on federal Department of Homeland Security guidance and orders already in place in three South Florida counties and includes health care services, pharmacies and grocery stores, among others.

DeSantis had resisted calls from Democrats to issue a statewide order, allowing local officials to decide whether to close beaches, restrict gatherings or close businesses in their areas.