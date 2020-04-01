Navy removing more sailors from stricken aircraft carrier

Navy leaders said Wednesday they are moving aggressively to remove more than half the sailors off the USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier, which has been hit with nearly 100 COVID-19 infections and counting.

But Navy Secretary Thomas Modly and Chief of Naval Operations Michael Gilday made clear they do not agree with Capt. Brett Crozier, the carrier’s commanding officer, that 90 percent of the crew need to be sent ashore for quarantine in Guam, where the ship is making a port visit.

In an impassioned March 30 memo, Crozier had pleaded with Navy leaders to evacuate 90 percent of the ship’s crew as soon as possible.