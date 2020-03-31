Coronavirus disrupts appropriations schedule

This year’s appropriations process, like much other legislative business, is on hold pending lawmakers return to Washington.

While members and staff continue to work remotely, neither the House nor the Senate committees have scheduled any additional hearings or knows exactly when they’ll be able to begin the markup process.

Both chambers are out until April 20 at the earliest as lawmakers monitor the pandemic from their states. And House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told members Tuesday that they should keep their schedules “very flexible.”

“In order to make up for time that has been lost, the House may meet during weeks that had previously been scheduled as District Work Periods, and four-day weeks may become five-day weeks,” he wrote in a letter. “While we have lost legislative days, we have not reduced the amount of work we have to do.”