CBO: Trump budget would add trillions more to deficit than estimated

The Trump administration’s fiscal 2021 budget request would add $5.4 trillion more to the cumulative 10-year deficit than the White House originally estimated, according to a Congressional Budget Office analysis released Monday.

That would mean increased deficits during the next decade to roughly $11 trillion, though neither the budget proposal nor CBO’s analysis of the request takes into account the roughly $2.5 trillion in new spending enacted during the last month to address the coronavirus.

That spending will add substantially to the deficit, although no CBO score is available yet. The new laws are designed to provide financial assistance to the health care sector to aid workers struggling to absorb the spike in patients with COVID-19. The packages also includes expanded food aid, free testing, small business loans, expanded unemployment insurance and direct payments to Americans.

Members of Congress are already working on a fourth bill in an effort to reduce economic fallout from the virus and to continue bolstering a health care sector struggling to keep up with a wave of patients. That too will add to the deficit.

The White House budget request was released in early February, shortly after congressional briefings on the virus began and two weeks before the Trump administration submitted a $1.25 billion supplemental spending request to Congress — a drop in the bucket compared to what has since been appropriated to address the virus.