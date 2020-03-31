Coronavirus could overwhelm legal help for America’s poor

These groups now face an unprecedented crunch from all sides as the nation’s poor take the brunt of the faltering economy and skyrocketing unemployment numbers. The closure of businesses for social distancing will not only increase the number of people with those legal problems but also increase the number of people who qualify as low-income.

Civil legal aid attorneys already could meet only a fraction of the needs for those in poverty. COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm them and leave hundreds of thousands more, if not millions more nationwide, without legal help when it comes to basic needs such as shelter, safety or economic security.

Residents who lost the ability to pay rents or mortgages because of the virus in New York City, where there is currently a moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, will face lawsuits almost immediately when it lifts, said Raun Rasmussen, executive director of Legal Services NYC. That could double the number of housing cases in New York City, he said, at a time when legal aid groups already could meet only about a third of the demand for all services statewide.

“I think there will be, in New York City and elsewhere around the state, hundreds of thousands of people that need help and won’t be able to get it,” Rasmussen said. “In addition to those who previously were unable to get help.”

And there will be novel issues: In Louisiana, parents who have joint custody of a child already called for help because a parent pointed to the shelter-in-place order as a reason not to follow a joint custody agreement, Tuggle said.