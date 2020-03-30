Economic rescue package stretches jobless benefits

Economists who follow unemployment issues gave Congress high marks for the economic rescue package passed last week, although they foresee challenges when the short-term fix expires at the end of the year.

In the law enacted March 27, Congress brought so many additional workers under the employment insurance umbrella that lawmakers effectively transformed the state-based program into something resembling a general income support system, the economists say.

“I think they are, in this sense, using it as a UI system, but more generally as an income transfer program to all working households in America,” said Christopher J. O’Leary, an economist at the Kalamazoo, Michigan-based W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.

[States expecting big revenue hit as COVID-19 slows the economy]

O’Leary and another Upjohn economist, Stephen A. Wandner, made several recommendations for adapting unemployment benefits as the public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic intensified. The law addresses most of their recommendations.