States expecting big revenue hit as COVID-19 slows the economy

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed $150 million worth on infrastructure projects on Wednesday, a move she tied directly to "volatility in global oil markets and global economic uncertainty related to the COVID-19 outbreak." The veto would help strengthen cash reserves, she said.

For every $1 the average annual price of a barrel of New Mexico oil drops, the state loses about $22 million in general fund revenue, according to a Jan. 30 state revenue forecasting group memo to Grisham and legislative leaders. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude oil dropped more than $10 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange on Monday after Saudi Arabia cut its price over the weekend, itself a reaction to demand shortage related to COVID-19.

An international price war and ongoing uncertainty about demand has ramifications for other states that depend on oil revenues.

Forecasters with the Alaska Department of Revenue, a state that taxes neither income nor most sales and depends on royalty payments and taxes from oil producers and payouts from a securities fund seeded with oil money for most of its state revenues, have delayed the release of their twice-annual budget forecast because of the uncertainty around oil prices and the stock market.

Texas, which received nearly $3.9 billion in state revenue from the oil industry last year, is in a better position to sustain losses from oil directly. Most of the money it collects from oil production goes to the state's rainy day and highway funds, so the price would have to drop significantly more to have an effect on the general fund, said Eva DeLuna Castro, who oversees fiscal and budget policy for the state think tank Center for Public Policy Priorities.