Negotiators tweak coronavirus bill ahead of House vote

The Trump administration and congressional leaders were closing in on a revised aid package for workers and businesses hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, as U.S. stock markets rebounded Friday morning from a sharp selloff Thursday.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC he had spoken with Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday morning.

"Negotiations are going very well. This has been a bipartisan effort," Mnuchin said. "I think we're very close to getting this done."

Mnuchin added that he'd also spoken to President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading a coronavirus response task force, "over 10 times yesterday to go through the issues and get direction."

Mnuchin and Pelosi spoke three more times before noon on Friday. Trump announced he'd be holding a 3 p.m. news conference at the White House to discuss the coronavirus response.