The pandemic is squeezing care for this congressman’s injured son

Rep. Markwayne Mullin’s son is “stable” and expected to be released from the hospital later Friday, Meredith Blanford, a spokeswoman for the congressman, said in an email.

Jim Mullin was airlifted to a Tulsa hospital after being seriously injured in a UTV accident, his father announced on Instagram. His “brothers literally had to pull him out of the creek,” he wrote.

The Oklahoma Republican had just arrived in Washington on Thursday night ahead of the House vote on the coronavirus aid package when he got a call from his wife, Christie.



“He was unconscious and his vitals were very weak,” Mullin said Friday morning on Twitter while trying to get back to Oklahoma.