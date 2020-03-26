Wallowing in old games on opening day? Here’s an ‘aural treasure’

It was supposed to be opening day for Major League Baseball, until it wasn’t. Anyone who’s bummed, know this: Russ Hodges’ call of the 1951 National League tiebreaker between the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers is now an “aural treasure.”

In other words, it’s a “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant recording” that has “touched our hearts and shaped our culture,” according to Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who made the announcement this week.

When Bobby Thomson hit a walk-off home run in the nationally televised game, snatching victory from the jaws of defeat, millions were watching. But it’s the radio broadcast that earned a spot among this year’s additions to the National Recording Registry. “There’s a long drive. It’s gonna be, I believe — The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant! The Giants win the pennant!” announcer Hodges said of what became known, in a roundabout borrowing from poet Ralph Waldo Emerson, as the shot heard ’round the world.

Other sportscasters called the game too: Ernie Harwell for Giants TV, Red Barber for Dodgers radio and Gordon McLendon at the national level. Yet Hodges’ voice, vibrating with joy and disbelief, is the one people remember. It was a piece of history that was almost lost, since the Giants’ radio station didn’t archive the broadcast at the time. Instead, a fan asked his mom to capture the ninth inning on his reel-to-reel tape deck.