GOP grumbling over GAO look at Minor League Baseball

Even a study on the contributions of Minor League Baseball by a nonpartisan government agency can't escape congressional yapping.

The House Oversight and Reform panel on Wednesday debated legislation that would require the Government Accountability Office to do an evaluation of the social, economic, and historic contributions that Minor League Baseball has made to American life and culture. The measure, which comes as Major League Baseball looks to cut dozens of the teams after the current season, was approved by voice vote.

A number of conservative Republicans had qualms about having the panel spend time on baseball when there were other more pressing items, such as coronavirus or the national debt, to be working on. "I find it outside of the parameters of reality" that the panel was holding a markup about a bill on baseball, said Louisiana Republican Clay Higgins.

"I see no purpose whatsover to be getting into the field, so to speak, of Minor League Baseball. It is far outside the jurisdiction of this committee … I really don't think minor league baseball is going away if we don't have a study," said Jody B. Hice, R-Ga.

Hice initially asked for a recorded vote on committee approval but later withdrew his request and let the voice vote stand.