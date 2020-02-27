Will Congress save the Sea Unicorns, Rumble Ponies from MLB ax?

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are fighting to preserve America’s pastime, taking aim at Major League Baseball over its plan to shutter 42 minor league teams in 22 states and the league’s response to the sign-stealing cheating scandal.

A bipartisan group of senators introduced a resolution Thursday urging Major League Baseball to abandon a plan to slash the number of affiliated minor league clubs, which has garnered harsh criticism on Capitol Hill.

Connecticut Democrat Richard Blumenthal and West Virginia Republican Shelley Moore Capito teamed up to lead the effort, which follows similar House action. The proposal highlights the economic, social, cultural and charitable contributions these teams anchor in their communities. It has drawn support across party lines, including Iowa Republicans Charles E. Grassley and Joni Ernst and Democratic presidential hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar.

“Coming from a state that doesn’t have a major league baseball team, these are exciting, fun and valuable assets to a community,” Capito told CQ Roll Call, calling a night at the ballpark “relatively inexpensive entertainment," and "good clean fun."

The MLB proposal would be implemented following the 2020 season and would eliminate major league affiliations with 42 minor league teams and cut the amateur draft that feeds lower level minor league teams from 40 to 20 rounds. The eliminated teams would be allowed to join a much lower level independent league, called the Dream League, fielded with undrafted players hoping to catch the eyes of major league scouts.