Trump favors making cruise ships pay U.S. taxes to get coronavirus aid

Hawley was responding to a CNBC report that said the cruise industry was “not confident” it could qualify for access to federal government loan programs in the phase three stimulus package that is expected to clear the House on Friday. Cruise ships are regularly flagged in foreign countries such as Panama and Liberia.

The move has allowed them to avoid paying many U.S. corporate taxes and has been part of a long-running battle with Capitol Hill over both tax payments and application of labor laws.

“I do like the concept of, perhaps, coming in and registering here. Coming into the United States,” Trump said at Thursday’s daily briefing on the coronavirus response. “It’s very tough to make a loan to a company when they’re based in a different country.”

The economic stimulus bill provides $500 billion for loans and loan guarantees to businesses affected by the epidemic, but in order to be eligible for those loans, a company must be “created or organized in the United States or under the laws of the United States” and “have significant operations in and a majority of its employees based in the United States.”

While many major cruise lines have operations in America, they often incorporate elsewhere for tax reasons under so-called “foreign flag laws.”