The Navy recently decided to use a different sewage system on its two newest aircraft carriers, one that is modeled on the toilets in commercial aircraft.

But flushing for more than 4,000 people living aboard a carrier turned out to be a harder job than it is on a jetliner. Now the massive ships require regular acid flushes — at $400,000 each — just to keep things flowing.

[Undisclosed delays plague atomic programs, cost billions to fix]

The current and future price for that particular failure of foresight is not yet known. But the wider cost of addressing unexpected operating and support issues for Navy warships is now coming into clearer view, thanks to a Government Accountability Office audit made public Tuesday.

For six classes of U.S. surface ships and submarines, the Navy’s estimated cost of maintenance over the ships’ lives is more than $100 billion higher than it was when full-scale development of the vessels began. For four of the six classes, that cost is more than 50 percent higher than the earlier estimate.