Defense contractors are unlikely to pivot to coronavirus response

Defense contractors are unlikely to stop building ships and planes and start making medical equipment, even after President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act on Wednesday.

Technically, defense contractors could shift production toward badly needed medical equipment, said Andrew Hunter, director of the defense-industrial initiatives group at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. But that's easier said than done.

“I’m not sure they’d be able to obtain the necessary certifications for producing advanced medical equipment quickly if they don’t already have them, so my guess is this will mostly involve existing medical manufacturers,” Hunter said in an email.

Domestic production of the most needed equipment, like masks and ventilators, is already focused on coronavirus response, he noted. So the most likely role the Defense Production Act can play is to provide financial incentives for expanded production, he said.