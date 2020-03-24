House report tables remote voting

Remote voting is not coming to the House anytime soon, according to a House Rules Committee report. But some advocates say the report didn’t fully consider the options available and members are still pushing for emergency alternatives.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern is not recommending remote voting as the solution to avoid bringing lawmakers back to Washington to vote on the nearly $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, but he is open to passing the bill by a voice vote or unanimous consent.

A public report and letter sent to lawmakers Monday night outlines the options for voting procedures during this unprecedented pandemic that is spreading across the country and even the Capitol.

“Clearly, the quickest and likely best path forward is for Congress to pass that measure by unanimous consent or by voice vote. Short of that, there are a few difficult options that we can consider utilizing,” McGovern wrote in a letter to his colleagues.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi endorsed the report’s conclusion Tuesday morning on MSNBC.