Working at home? Why not respond to the census!

The 2020 census began this month, and the Bureau has suspended its door-to-door operation until at least April due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, if you fill out the form yourself now, there won’t be a need for a census taker to knock on your door later. It only takes a few minutes to respond online, and it’s super easy. CQ Roll Call census reporter Michael Macagnone is here to show you how.

