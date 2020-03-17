Eastern Market’s used book store Capitol Hill Books announced Monday they would tackle the problems social distancing put to businesses in a different way, by switching to appointments only. Capitol Hill books is closing the shop to walk-ins but allowing readers a unique experience instead.

Readers can email the store to make a one-hour appointment with up to four people, and then have the whole store to themselves. The move is designed to protect against the spread of COVID-19, while also encouraging shoppers to still safely browse and buy books.

“I find it peaceful and daunting at the same time when I sit here by myself,” said co-owner Kyle Burk. “Peaceful in that I’m surrounded by all my friends, daunting in that I know I’m never going to live long enough to read all these books.”