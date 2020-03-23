The shelves were bare, but this congressman wanted lasagna noodles

He wanted lasagna noodles, he couldn’t find lasagna noodles, he offered toilet paper in exchange for lasagna noodles, and then he told Democrats to stay away from both his guns and his lasagna noodles.

That’s how things are going for Rep. Ken Buck so far, how are they going for you?

The Colorado Republican discovered that Lysol wipes and hand sanitizer aren’t the only items in short supply at grocery stores right now.

“I promised my daughter lasagna for her birthday,” the congressman wrote Sunday on Instagram. “I’ve got everything but the lasagna noodles and the stores are all sold out.”